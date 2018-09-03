Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Suspect shot at California racetrack is named

September 3, 2018 2:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a man shot by deputies at a California racetrack (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Officials have identified a man they say was shot by deputies after he fired a gun into a crowd waiting for a sold-out Ice Cube concert at a California racetrack.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras of Escondido was shot Sunday night during an argument after he was told there were no more tickets available for the concert.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The department says Elizarraras is in stable condition. No one else was injured.

The racetrack tweeted less than an hour later that the situation has been contained. The concert took place as planned.

___

9:19 a.m.

Authorities say a man who was told no more tickets were available for an Ice Cube concert at a California racetrack was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after the man fired a gun into a crowd.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the man pulled the gun Sunday night at the ticket window at Del Mar Fairgrounds and fired several shots before the deputies shot him.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

No other injuries were reported.

The unidentified man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His condition has not been released.

The racetrack tweeted less than an hour later that the situation has been contained and the concert was moving forward.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech