Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Tom Arnold files police report on producer spat

September 17, 2018 4:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a scuffle between comedian Tom Arnold and Hollywood producer Mark Burnett at a pre-Emmy Award party (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Tom Arnold has filed a police report over a scuffle with “The Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett.

Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee says Arnold filed a report at a police station Monday and it will be handed over to detectives for investigation. He says he couldn’t reveal the target of the report, but Arnold has said he was filing one against Burnett.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold “tried to ambush” the couple at a pre-Emmy Awards party Sunday, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett “attacked” Arnold.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no other reports have been filed.

Arnold’s show “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” is set to debut Tuesday. It follows the actor’s attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of “The Apprentice.”

___

6:30 a.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of “The Apprentice” has led to an exchange on social media.

Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold “tried to ambush” the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett “attacked” Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Police say no report was taken. Emails to the celebrities’ representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold’s new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” is set to debut Tuesday. The show follows Arnold’s attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of “The Apprentice,” which Burnett produces.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech