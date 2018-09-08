Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Trump lawyer: Stormy Daniels’ deal isn’t valid

September 8, 2018 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):

5 p.m.

Donald Trump’s lawyer says the president doesn’t believe Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement is valid and won’t carry out a threat to sue the porn star for discussing her alleged affair with him.

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, says in court papers Saturday the president has never believed he was a party in the agreement, which he didn’t sign.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The company set up by Trump’s former personal lawyer to handle Daniels’ contract offered to rescind the agreement and dropped plans for a threatened $20 million lawsuit against her.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Trump is “desperate” and trying to get out of having to answer questions under oath.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech