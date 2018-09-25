Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Will Smith makes bungee jump near Grand Canyon

September 25, 2018 7:28 pm
 
LITTLE COLORADO RIVER GORGE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on Will Smith’s bungee jump from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Will Smith successfully bungee jumped from a helicopter near the Grand Canyon.

The actor took the leap Tuesday in northern Arizona in front of relatives and friends.

He described the experience as going “from pure terror to absolute bliss.”

The stunt was shown live on his YouTube channel.

Smith arrived with his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as his three children and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Alfonso Ribeiro.

The stunt was billed as a jump “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”

However, the jump was not at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.

___

10:40 a.m.

Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.

The actor will mark his milestone birthday Tuesday by bungee jumping from a helicopter in northern Arizona.

It will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel.

The stunt is being billed as a leap “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”

However, the “Fresh Prince” will not jump at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.

In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Smith recalled visiting the Grand Canyon as a child but being terrified to walk up to the edge.

The event also raised money for charity with an online lottery for a chance to watch the jump in person.

