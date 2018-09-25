Listen Live Sports

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

September 25, 2018 3:25 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending September 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Fear by Bob Woodward – 9781501175534 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Origin by Dan Brown – 9780385542692 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

4. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith – 9780316422741 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316470063 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. In Pieces by Sally Field – 9781538763049 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell – 9780062497796 – (Harper)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Night over Water by Ken Follett – 9781101126684 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

