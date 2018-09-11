Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 11, 2018 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 9, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

2. Tag (2018)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3. Adrift

4. Deadpool 2

5. Avengers: Infinity War

6. Active Measures

7. Book Club

8. Ready Player One

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

10. Hereditary

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. American Animals

4. The Rewrite

5. Pick of the Litter

6. Beirut

7. Summer of 84

8. Arizona

9. Beast

10. The Gospel According to André

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech