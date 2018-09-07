On Sept. 7, 1936, Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas.

In 1967, the situation comedy “The Flying Nun” debuted on ABC. Sally Field starred as a novice nun who discovers she can fly.

In 1978, Who drummer Keith Moon died in London of an overdose of a drug he was prescribed to combat alcoholism. He was 32.

In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its cable TV debut.

In 1984, singer Janet Jackson married singer James DeBarge of the group DeBarge. The marriage was annulled after less than a year.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) and record company executive Suge (SHUG) Knight were shot while driving in Las Vegas. Shakur died six days later.

In 1998, the movie “There’s Something About Mary” hit number one at the box office, eight weeks after its release. It’s believed to be the first film to rise to the top so long after release.

In 2003, musician Warren Zevon died in his sleep at his home near Los Angeles, a year after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He was 56. His final album, “The Wind,” had been released just two weeks earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 88. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 75. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic (SHEEK) is 72. Actress Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” ”The Concorde: Airport ’79”) is 70. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 70. Actress Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 68. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 67. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 65. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 64. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 64. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 62. Songwriter Diane Warren is 62. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 61. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 55. Comedian Leslie Jones (2016’s “Ghostbusters,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Model Angie Everhart is 49. Actress Diane Farr (“Numb3rs”) is 49. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 48. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 48. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 (three-eleven) is 48. Actress Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 45. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 42. Actor Devon Sawa (SAH’-wuh) (“Slackers,” ”Final Destination”) is 40. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 34. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 32. Actress Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ”Thirteen”) is 31. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 12.

