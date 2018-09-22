On Sept. 23, 1957, “Maverick,” starring James Garner, premiered on ABC.

In 1964, the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” opened on Broadway.

Also in 1964, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” made its debut on NBC.

In 1965, singer Roger Daltrey of The Who nearly got thrown out of the band for punching out drummer Keith Moon on the opening date of their Scandinavian tour in Copenhagen.

Advertisement

In 1982, the sitcom “Family Ties” premiered on NBC.

In 1983, the Everly Brothers performed together for the first time in ten years.

In 1985, the first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Illinois, featuring John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young.

In 1989, songwriter Irving Berlin died in New York City at age 101. During his lengthy career, he wrote many classics, including “God Bless America” and “White Christmas.”

In 1996, actress Dorothy Lamour died at her home outside Los Angeles. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t revealed.

In 1999, actor George C. Scott died of an aortic aneurysm at his home outside Los Angeles. He was 71.

Also in 1999, singer Diana Ross was arrested and subjected to a full body search while trying to board a plane in London’s Heathrow Airport. A security guard had accused her of assault, but no charges were filed.

In 2012, singer Andy Williams died after a fight with bladder cancer at his home in Branson, Missouri. He was 84.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 73. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 67. Actress Shari Belafonte is 64. Singer Debby Boone is 62. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 62. Singer Nick Cave is 61. Singer Johnette Napolitano (nah-pol-ih-TAH’-noh) of Concrete Blonde is 61. Singer Joan Jett is 60. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli (ahn-DRAY’-uh boh-CHEL’-ee) is 60. Actor Scott Baio is 58. Actress Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 57. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 57. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 56. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 53. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 48. Rapper Mystikal is 48. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 47. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 45. Actress Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ”Friday Night Lights”) is 40. Actor Michael Graziadei (GRAHT’-zee-uh-day-ee) (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Actress Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 36. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 35. Actress Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) is 33. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 31.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.