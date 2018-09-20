On Sept. 20, 1964, The Beatles completed their first official U.S. tour by performing a benefit concert. The band also made another appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1966, George Harrison traveled to India for his first meeting with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1970, Jim Morrison of The Doors was found guilty of indecent exposure and use of profanity in connection with a concert in Miami in 1969. He was found innocent of lewdness and public drunkenness. The guilty verdicts were appealed, but Morrison died before the case was resolved.

In 1973, singer Jim Croce (CROH’-chee) and five others were killed when their plane crashed after takeoff. Croce was on his way to a concert in Texas. He was 30.

In 1975, the Bay City Rollers were the first musical guests on Howard Cosell’s short-lived Saturday night variety show.

Also in 1975, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album was released.

In 1976, The Captain and Tennille’s music variety show premiered on ABC.

In 1984, “The Cosby Show” starring Bill Cosby, debuted on NBC.

In 1986, “Matlock” starring Andy Griffith, premiered on NBC.

In 2003, musician Melissa Etheridge and actress Tammy Lynn Michaels held a commitment ceremony. They have since split up.

In 2005, J.D. Fortune of Toronto was chosen as the new singer for INXS (in-ex-ES’) on the CBS reality show “Rock Star: INXS.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Sophia Loren is 84. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 70. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 64. Actress Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 63. Actor Gary Cole is 62. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 54. Actress Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 51. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 51. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 50. Actress Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 46. Singer The Dream is 41. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 40. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme (WOOL’-sten-hyoolm) of Lifehouse is 39. Rapper Yung Joc is 36. Malachi (MAL’-ah-ky) Kirby (2016’s “Roots”) is 29.

