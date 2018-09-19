On Sept. 19, 1958, Elvis Presley set sail for Germany, where he would serve a tour of duty for the U.S. Army. He arrived in West Germany on October first.

In 1973, singer-songwriter Gram Parsons died under mysterious circumstances in Joshua Tree, California. Parsons played with The Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers. His coffin was later stolen by two of his associates and set on fire.

In 1981, singers Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel reunited for a free concert in New York’s Central Park. More than 400,000 people turned out for the show, which was recorded and released as a double album.

In 1985, Frank Zappa appeared before a Senate panel to protest a proposal to rate the lyrics of rock music based on sexual and violent content.

In 1989, the Library of Congress announced the first 25 of 75 films named to the new national film registry. The registry was established to get high-quality copies of films to make sure they would be preserved. The first group included “Gone With The Wind,” ”The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”

In 1998, singer Fabian married former Miss Pennsylvania Andrea Patrick in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

In 2008, a private plane carrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and DJ AM crashed shortly after takeoff outside Columbia, South Carolina. Barker and DJ AM were seriously hurt. Four others were killed.

In 2016, actress Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from actor Brad Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.

Today’s Birthdays: “Inside the Actor’s Studio” host James Lipton is 92. Actress Rosemary Harris is 91. Actor David McCallum (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”) is 85. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 78. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 78. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 78. Singer Freda Payne is 76. Singer David Bromberg is 73. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 73. Guitarist Lol (LOWL) Creme of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 71. Actor Jeremy Irons is 70. Actress-model Twiggy Lawson is 69. TV personality Joan Lunden is 68. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” ”Porky’s” films) is 67. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic (SHEEK) is 66. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 63. Musician Lita Ford is 60. Director Kevin Hooks is 60. Actress Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 59. TV chef Mario Batali is 58. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Country singer Jeff Bates is 55. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 54. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 52. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 49. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 49. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” ”King of Queens”) is 48. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 45. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 44. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” ”Trading Spaces”) is 42. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” ”The Biggest Loser”) is 42. Singers Tegan (TEE’-gan) and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 38. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 36. Rapper Eamon (AY’-mon) is 35.

