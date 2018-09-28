On Sept. 28, 1958, Dore Records released “To Know Him Is To Love Him” by The Teddy Bears.

In 1968, Janis Joplin’s manager announced Joplin would leave Big Brother and the Holding Company in November after fulfilling current obligations. Joplin said she and the band “weren’t growing together anymore.”

In 1975, 40,000 people got to see Jefferson Starship and Jerry Garcia and Friends perform for free in San Francisco. “Jerry Garcia and Friends” ended up being the Grateful Dead, who had not performed together in more than a year.

In 1988, singer John Denver offered the Soviet Union $10 million to put him on the Soyuz space shuttle.

In 1991, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis died of pneumonia, respiratory failure and a stroke. He was 65.

Also in 1991, Garth Brooks became the first country artist to have an album debut at number one on the album charts, with “Ropin’ The Wind.”

In 1995, Bobby Brown was caught in gunfire outside a Boston bar. Brown was unhurt, but his brother-in-law-to-be was killed.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Brigitte Bardot (bar-DOH’) is 84. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 75. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 72. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 68. Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 54. Country singer Matt King is 52. Actress Mira Sorvino is 51. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 51. Actress Naomi Watts is 50. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 49. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 43. Rapper Young Jeezy is 41. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 40. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 39. Actress Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 37. Singer St. Vincent is 36. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 32. Actress Hilary Duff is 31.

