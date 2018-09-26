On Sept. 26, 1955, actress Debbie Reynolds married singer Eddie Fisher. They divorced in 1959.

In 1956, Elvis Presley’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, declared “Elvis Presley Day.”

In 1957, “West Side Story” opened on Broadway.

In 1962, “The Beverly Hillbillies” premiered on CBS.

In 1964, “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS.

Also in 1964, Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” hit number one on the pop charts.

In 1969, The Beatles’ last studio album, “Abbey Road,” was released in the U.K.

In 1975, the movie version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” made its premiere in Westwood, California.

In 1986, “Crocodile Dundee” opened in theaters nationwide.

In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced the creation of the NC-17 rating, replacing the X rating for films with mature subject matter.

In 2003, singer Robert Palmer died of a heart attack in Paris. He was 54.

In 2007, music producer Phil Spector’s murder case ended in mistrial. He was accused of killing actress Lana Clarkson in his home in 2003. He was convicted in his second trial.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Philip Bosco is 88. Country singer David Frizzell is 77. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 76. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 74. Singer Bryan Ferry is 73. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 72. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 70. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 64. Country singer Carlene Carter is 63. Actress Linda Hamilton is 62. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 58. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 57. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 56. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl is 56. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 51. Actor Jim Caviezel (kuh-VEE’-zuhl) (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 50. Actress Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 50. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 46. Music producer Dr. Luke is 45. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian (MIHL’-ee-ahn) is 37. Actress Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 35.

