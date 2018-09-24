On Sept. 24, 1958, “The Donna Reed Show” made its debut on ABC.

In 1964, “The Bullwinkle Show” premiered on NBC.

In 1968, “60 Minutes” made its debut on CBS, with reporters Harry Reasoner and Mike Wallace.

In 1977, “The Love Boat” premiered on ABC.

In 1988, singer James Brown was arrested after a high-speed chase through Georgia and South Carolina. He eventually was sentenced to six years in jail.

In 1991, Theodore Geisel, better known as children’s author Dr. Seuss, died at the age of 87.

In 1993, actress Shannon Doherty married actor Ashley Hamilton. They have since split up.

In 1995, one person piloting a personal watercraft was killed after colliding with a boat with Gloria Estefan and her husband on board. The Estefans weren’t hurt and were not found to be at fault.

In 2005, actor Ashton Kutcher married actress Demi Moore in Beverly Hills, California. They divorced in 2013.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 79. Singer Barbara Allbut of The Angels is 78. Singer Phyliss “Jiggs” Allbut of The Angels is 76. Singer Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers is 76. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 73. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 70. Actress Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 68. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 60. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 56. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos (vahr-DAL’-ohs) (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 56. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 49. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 49. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 47. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 43. Actor Ian Bohen (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 42. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 31. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 30. Actor Ben Platt is 25.

