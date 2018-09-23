On Sept. 23, 1962, “The Jetsons” premiered on ABC. It was the first program to be carried by the network in color.

In 1968, Lucille Ball returned to TV with “Here’s Lucy” on CBS.

In 1969, the “Paul is Dead” rumor began with a story in the Illinois University newspaper with the headline, “Clues Hint At Beatle Death.”

In 1974, Robbie McIntosh, drummer with the Average White Band, died of a heroin overdose in Los Angeles. He had ingested the drug at a party, thinking it was cocaine. He was 24.

In 1996, actor Jim Carrey married actress Lauren Holly. She later filed for divorce.

In 1998, actress Mary Frann died of apparent heart failure at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 55. She’s probably best known for play Bob Newhart’s wife on “Newhart.”

Also in 1998, White Zombie announced its breakup.

In 2010, singer Katy Perry was cut from an episode of “Sesame Street” because the producers thought her dress was too low-cut.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 75. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 73. Actress-singer Mary Kay Place is 71. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 69. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 63. Actress Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” ”MASH”) is 61. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 59. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Boston Public”) is 57. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 56. Actress LisaRaye (“All of Us,” ”Beauty Shop”) is 52. Singer Ani (AH’-nee) DiFranco is 48. Singer Sarah Bettens of K’s Choice is 46. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 46. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is 40. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 39. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” ”Quantico”) is 35. Actress Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” ”The Good Wife”) is 33. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 31.

