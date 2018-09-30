On Sept. 30, 1950, the Grand Ole Opry was first televised by Nashville station WSM. WSM-AM had been broadcasting the Opry on radio since 1925.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in the collision of his sports car with another automobile in Cholame (shoh-LAM’), California. He was 24.

In 1960, “The Flintstones” made its debut on ABC.

In 1965, Donovan made his American TV debut on “Shindig!”

In 1967, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appeared on “The David Frost Show” to talk about the virtues of transcendental meditation as taught by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1982, “Cheers,” starring Ted Danson and Shelly Long, made its debut on NBC. It ran until 1993.

In 1984, “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Angie Dickinson is 87. Singer Cissy Houston is 85. Singer Johnny Mathis is 83. Actor Len Cariou (KAYR’-ee-oo) (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 79. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 75. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 72. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 66. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 66. Country singer Deborah Allen is 65. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 64. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Actress Fran Drescher is 61. Country singer Marty Stuart is 60. Actress Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 57. Actor Eric Stoltz is 57. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 56. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 55. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 54. Bassist Robby Takac (TAY’-kak) of The Goo Goo Dolls is 54. Actress Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ”The Matrix Reloaded”) is 54. Actress Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 52. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 49. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ”Arrested Development”) is 48. Actress Jenna Elfman is 47. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 44. Actress Marion Cotillard (koh-tee-YAHR’) (“Public Enemies,” ”La Vie en Rose”) is 43. Actor Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ”Oz”) is 43. Actress Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 38. Actress Lacey Chabert (shuh-BEHR’) (“Mean Girls,” ”Party of Five”) is 36. Actor Kieran Culkin is 36. Rapper T-Pain is 34.

