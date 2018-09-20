Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

September 20, 2018 4:42 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 19, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $11,384,458; $92.30.

2. Taylor Swift; $10,863,710; $127.13.

3. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

4. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,453,138; $112.29.

5. Celine Dion; $4,808,263; $215.30.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

7. U2; $3,820,676; $141.44.

8. Eagles; $3,119,623; $154.42.

9. Pink; $2,889,274; $128.35.

10. Kenny Chesney; $2,686,903; $84.64.

11. Justin Timberlake; $2,388,949; $119.13.

12. Roger Waters; $2,125,315; $104.67.

13. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,048,977; $508.74.

14. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

15. Iron Maiden; $1,696,737; $80.16.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

17. André Rieu; $1,532,505; $90.79.

18. Depeche Mode; $1,498,295; $94.93.

19. Katy Perry; $1,374,311; $81.22.

20. Paul Simon; $1,271,886; $90.29.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

