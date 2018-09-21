Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November

September 21, 2018 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death.

Cornell’s widow Vicky is behind the new album “Chris Cornell,” as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released November 16.

The first track from both projects is titled “When Bad Does Good .” Vicky Cornell says it came from her husband’s archives.

The box set will contain 11 unreleased tracks. Both projects will include his solo work as well as music made with Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Vicky Cornell says the album is for his fans and she wanted to remind people of all different aspects of him — “the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist.”

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52 and his death was ruled a suicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech