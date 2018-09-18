Listen Live Sports

USDA looking into why camel bucked at circus, hurting 7

September 18, 2018 9:49 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal agency is looking into an accident involving a startled camel that began bucking while a woman and two small children were riding it at a circus in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman R. Andre Bell tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the agency is reviewing Sunday’s ordeal. The USDA enforces the Animal Welfare Act.

Exactly what set off the camel is unclear, although one witness says she saw a child throw a shovel at its feet. Investigators are looking at cellphone video to help determine what happened.

Shrine Circus Chairman Paul Leavy says the animal is about 3 years old and healthy.

Six children and one adult were hurt as the camel bucked and erratically ran about the arena. Police say handlers brought it under control after 11 seconds.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

