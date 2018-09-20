Listen Live Sports

‘Veronica Mars’ starring Kristen Bell gets revived by Hulu

September 20, 2018 1:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Veronica Mars has another mystery to solve.

Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour interconnected episodes of the series, starring Kristen Bell, that premiered in 2004 and aired on UPN for two seasons and The CW for one. Bell announced the news Thursday on her Instagram account.

The original series centered around Bell as a whip-smart high school student named Veronica, who was a teenage detective and made the actress a star.

This isn’t the first revival of “Veronica Mars.”

In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a “Veronica Mars” feature film that premiered in 2014 and took place 10 years after the show ended.

Hulu has also secured the streaming rights to the series.

Online: https://www.hulu.com

