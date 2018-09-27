Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Winfrey to present literary award to Toni Morrison

September 27, 2018 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest prize for Nobel laureate Toni Morrison will be presented by Oprah Winfrey.

The Center for Fiction announced Thursday that Morrison will receive a lifetime achievement honor for “Excellence in Fiction.”

Winfrey, who has chosen such Morrison novels as “Song of Solomon” and “Paradise” for her book club, will introduce the author during a Dec. 11 dinner ceremony.

Morrison’s longtime publisher, editor-in-chief Sonny Mehta of Alfred A. Knopf, also will be honored that night. He is the winner of the Maxwell Perkins Award, named for the celebrated editor of Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald among others. He will receive the prize from novelist Carl Hiassen.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Center for Fiction is a nonprofit with a mission to “encourage people to read and value fiction.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech