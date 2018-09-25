Listen Live Sports

Woodson, Groff among finalists for $50,000 literary prize

September 25, 2018 10:51 am
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A story collection by Lauren Groff and a middle grade novel by Jacqueline Woodson are among the finalists for the $50,000 Kirkus Prize.

On Tuesday, the trade publication Kirkus Reviews announced six nominees in each category for fiction, nonfiction and “Young Readers’ Literature.” Groff’s “Florida” is a fiction nominee, with others including Ling Ma for “Severance” and Katie Williams’ “Tell the Machine Goodnight.” In nonfiction, nominees include Timothy Snyder’s “The Road to Unfreedom,” Rebecca Solnit’s “Call Them By Their True Names” and Beth Macy’s “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” Finalists for younger readers’ books include Woodson’s “Harbor Me,” Derrick Barnes’ “Crown” and Yuyi Morales’ “Dreamers.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 25.

