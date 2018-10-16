Listen Live Sports

$1,000 reward to nail thieves of California hammer sculpture

October 16, 2018
 
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — The artist who created an 800-pound (363 kilograms) sculpture of a hammer that was stolen from a Northern California community center is offering a $1,000 reward to nail the thieves.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Tuesday that Healdsburg artist Doug Unkrey made the offer. He made the 800-pound ball-peen hammer out of mixed metals. It has a long redwood handle and measures 21 feet (6 meters) long and the head is 6 feet (2 meters) tall.

The piece, valued at $15,000, was loaned by the artist about a year ago to the Healdsburg Community Center. It vanished from the lawn sometime Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.

Unkrey says it would have required about eight people or a flatbed trailer with a winch to carry off his work.

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

