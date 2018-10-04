2018 MacArthur Foundation ‘genius grant’ winners

CHICAGO (AP) — People from a wide range of fields are among this year’s MacArthur fellows . The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Thursday named 25 people, including academics, activists, artists, scholars and scientists, who will receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the so-called “genius grants” each year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people who have shown outstanding talent. The 2018 fellows are:

Matthew Aucoin: Composer, conductor and artist-in-residence, Los Angeles Opera.

Julie Ault: New York City artist and curator.

William J. Barber II: Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Clifford Brangwynne: Biophysical engineer and associate professor, Princeton University.

Natalie Diaz: Associate Professor, Department of English, Arizona State University.

Livia S. Eberlin: Assistant professor Department of Chemistry, University of Texas-Austin.

Deborah Estrin: Computer scientist and professor, Department of Computer Science, Cornell Tech.

Amy Finkelstein: Health economist, professor of economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Gregg Gonsalves: Global health advocate, assistant professor of epidemiology, Yale University.

Vijay Gupta: First violin, Los Angeles Philharmonic, co-founder and artistic director of Street Symphony.

Becca Heller: New York lawyer, co-founder of International Refugee Assistance Project.

Raj Jayadev: Co-founder Silicon Valley De-Bug, San Jose, California.

Titus Kaphar: Painter, founder and president NXTHVN, New Haven, Connecticut.

John Keene: Writer, Department of African American and African Studies, Rutgers University.

Kelly Link: A Northampton, Massachusetts writer.

Dominique Morisseau: Playwright, Signature Theatre, New York City.

Okwui Okpokwasili: Choreographer and performer, New York City.

Kristina Olson: Associate professor, Department of Psychology, University of Washington.

Lisa Parks: Professor, comparative media studies and writing, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Rebecca Sandefur: Legal scholar, Department of Sociology, University of Illinois.

Allan Sly: Professor, Department of Mathematics, Princeton University.

Sarah T. Stewart: Professor, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Davis.

Wu Tsang: New York City filmmaker and performance artist.

Doris Tsao: Neuroscientist and professor of biology, Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, California Institute of Technology.

Ken Ward Jr.: Investigative journalist, Charleston Gazette-Mail, West Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.