The Associated Press
 
ABC’s Tom Llamas interviews Melania Trump for ’20/20′

October 4, 2018 10:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says its reporter Tom Llamas will interview Melania Trump during her trip to Africa for a “20/20” special to air Oct. 12.

The network is billing it as a wide-ranging interview that will take the show’s full hour. The special is called “Being Melania — The First Lady.”

Llamas, who is weekend anchor of “World News Tonight” and chief national affairs correspondent, is among the reporters following the first lady on her first solo overseas trip. She was in Malawi on Thursday, touting the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

ABC says excerpts of the interview will air on other network news programs next week.

