Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

October 19, 2018 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.

A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor’s representative says he is in good spirits.

No further details were released.

Dern starred in the 2013 film “Nebraska” as the character Woodrow T. “Woody” Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. He also played in films “Coming Home,” ”The Hateful Eight,” ”Black Sunday” and “White Boy Rick.”

Advertisement

His representative says Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor is currently filming Showtime’s upcoming comedy series “Black Monday.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle