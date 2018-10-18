Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor Bruce Willis sells central Idaho ranch for $5.5M

October 18, 2018 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Actor Bruce Willis has sold his 20-acre (8-hectare) ranch in central Idaho for $5.5 million.

KTVB-TV reports in a story on Wednesday that’s far below the original asking price of $15 million when the home was put up for sale in 2011.

Travis Jones is a listing agent with Engel & Volkers Sun Valley who took over the job of selling the home in the small town of Hailey two years ago.

Jones says the 8,400-square-foot (780-square-meter) main house has six bedrooms.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

There’s also a guesthouse, gym and outdoor heated pool with waterslides that were built after Willis bought the estate in 2003.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers