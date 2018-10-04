Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alan Alda to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2019

October 4, 2018 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

The actors union announced Thursday that Alda will accept its highest honor on January 27. The award to given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Alda’s long list of credits include 11 seasons as Dr. Hawkeye Pierce on “M.A.S.H.,” TV turns on “The West Wing” and “Ray Donovan,” and roles in films such as “Manhattan Murder Mystery” and “The Aviator.”

He has earned an Oscar nomination, six Emmys, six Golden Globes and three Tony Award nominations. He also founded the nonprofit Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Previous Life Achievement Award recipients include Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier and George Burns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor