AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

October 19, 2018 4:34 am
 
Anti-India protests and clashes between Kashmiri demonstrators and government forces occurred this week in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Protests had taken place Tuesday during the last phase of local elections, and on Wednesday following a gunbattle between militants and government forces that killed two rebels, a police official and a civilian.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Philippine navy ship departed for a joint exercise with China’s and other navies, and a Chinese honor guard welcomed Norway’s King Harald to Beijing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan, greeted the public and dignitaries in Sydney and Melbourne. They also visited a drought-stricken Outback town, where Meghan brought banana bread she baked to a farming family.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

