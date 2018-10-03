Listen Live Sports

Backstreet Boys cancel Oklahoma show where fans were hurt

October 3, 2018 4:20 pm
 
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — The Backstreet Boys won’t be rescheduling an Oklahoma concert that was postponed after fans were hurt when a storm damaged the venue where the band was supposed to perform.

Band members announced Wednesday on Facebook that they won’t be able to reschedule the show at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, which is along the Texas border about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Refunds are available at points of purchase.

At least 14 people were taken to a hospital Aug. 18 after trusses holding up an entrance at the resort collapsed.

WinStar said it began an evacuation when lightning was within 4 miles (6 kilometers) of the casino, and that about 150 patrons were still inside when the storm hit with 70-80 mph (113-128 kph) winds.

The band plans to perform in Dallas and Tulsa next year.

