The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Beatles release new video for ‘Glass Onion’ on Apple Music

October 30, 2018 12:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Beatles have released a new music video on Apple Music for their 1968 song, “Glass Onion.”

The video was released Tuesday and features rare photos and performance footage. The song appeared on their self-titled ninth album, often referred to as the “White Album,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The Beatles will re-release the “White Album” on Nov. 9, featuring 30 tracks newly mixed by Giles Martin, the son of longtime Beatles producer George Martin.

The repackaging also includes 27 acoustic demos of material the Beatles made at George Harrison’s house before recording sessions began, as well as 50 studio outtakes.

“Glass Onion” music video: apple.co/GlassOnionMusicVid

