Bette Midler, Brooke Shields among ‘Murphy Brown’ guests

October 18, 2018 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bette Midler and Brooke Shields are among the guest stars dropping in on CBS’ “Murphy Brown” revival.

Midler was on the original sitcom as Caprice, one of many difficult, short-tenured secretaries to Candice Bergen’s Murphy.

CBS said Thursday the singer-actress is back as Caprice on the Nov. 8 episode, this time with a connection to Murphy that makes her even more unbearable.

Shields is on the Nov. 15 episode as a former beauty-pageant pal of series star Faith Ford’s Corky who emerges from a long coma.

The episode with Midler also features Katie Couric playing herself and former “Night Court” star John Larroquette as a judge.

Peter Gallagher appears as a conservative news anchor covering elections with Murphy’s son, played by Jake McDorman, on the Nov. 1 “Murphy Brown” episode.

