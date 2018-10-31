Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Beyonce in ’90s Halloween mood with Toni Braxton salute

October 31, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton. In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured.”

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could “look better than me on MY album cover?”

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil’ Kim.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.