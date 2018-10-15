Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening in Kentucky

October 15, 2018 6:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening this week in Kentucky.

The museum said in a news release its $15 million building in downtown Owensboro will celebrate with three days of music, Thursday through Saturday.

Hall of Fame members performing Thursday include Bobby Osborne, Doyle Lawson, Larry Sparks, Rodney Dillard and Paul Williams. The event requires an invitation.

Sam Bush will perform to a sold-out audience Friday.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

A free concert will be given Saturday on the outdoor stage. On the schedule are High Fidelity, Front Country, Town Mountain and Yonder Mountain String Band. Space is limited with no seating provided. Gates open at noon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing