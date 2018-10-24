Listen Live Sports

British, Dutch monarchs say bonds will endure after Brexit

October 24, 2018 5:18 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have both urged their countries to look beyond Brexit to a shared future as the Dutch monarch and his wife pay a state visit to the U.K.

In a rare mention of Britain’s impending EU exit, the queen said at a Buckingham Palace banquet that Britain was looking toward “a new partnership with Europe,” and said that as “innovators, traders and internationalists we look with confidence to the future.”

The Dutch king said that, amid the focus on the technical details of Brexit, “we should not lose sight of the greater narrative that continues to bind us … of freedom, openness and co-operation.”

The king and Queen Maxima will meet Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing St. on Wednesday.

