The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Bruce Springsteen makes surprise festival appearance

October 1, 2018 9:43 am
 
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has appeared for a surprise performance at a New Jersey festival.

“The Boss” took a break from “Springsteen on Broadway” and performed with the band Social Distortion at the inaugural Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park Sunday.

He played three songs, “Bad Luck,” ”Misery Loves Company” and “Ring of Fire,” in front of several thousand festival attendees.

The festival was founded by Danny Clinch, a New Jersey native who has photographed Springsteen, and event promoter Tim Donnelly.

More than 20 bands took the stage over the weekend, including Jack Johnson, Blondie and the Original Wailers. The festival also included an art gallery showing and surfing sessions.

About 45,000 people attended the event.

