Cardi B gets assault summons but lawyer say she did no harm

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B was given a summons on Monday for misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault in connection with a melee at a New York strip club.

The platinum rapper was charged after agreeing to meet with investigators at a Queens police station. Afterward, she left with a smile on her face, but declined comment.

“We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night,” her lawyer, Jeff Kern, told reporters. “We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

Police say Cardi B and her entourage were at the club at around 3 a.m. Saturday when she got in an argument with a 23-year-old woman who was bartending. They say a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah waters pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the bartender and another employee.

Police say the rapper and about nine other people in her party fled, but she later agreed to turn herself in after being identified by the bartender. Investigators were exploring whether the fracas involved a romantic dispute.

The incident occurred about three weeks after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

Video circulating on social media showed Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper’s Bazaar Icons. Another video showed the rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

