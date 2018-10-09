Listen Live Sports

Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour

October 9, 2018 5:55 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Calvin Harris are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday the 12-city tour kicks off Nov. 27 in Dallas. The lineup, which varies by city, also includes The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello.

The tour will visit Los Angeles on Nov. 30, San Francisco on Dec. 1, Boston on Dec. 4 and Chicago on Dec. 12. The tour wraps on Dec. 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Dec. 7 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden will livestream on CWTV.com and the CW app and broadcast on the CW Network on Dec. 16.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15. Other performers include Alessia Cara, Khalid, Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi.

