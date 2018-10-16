Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chance the Rapper weighs in on Chicago mayoral race

October 16, 2018 1:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chance the Rapper is weighing in on the Chicago mayor’s race.

The Grammy Award-winning artist from Chicago on Tuesday endorsed Amara Enyia in the 2019 race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said during a news conference at City Hall that he and Enyia “share a vision for what Chicago could be.” He says they both want to help “people on the bottom.”

He also says he “probably won’t ever be running for mayor” himself, despite becoming more politically active in recent years.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Enyia is director of the Chamber of Commerce in a west side Chicago neighborhood. She ran briefly for mayor in 2015, but dropped out before the election.

More than a dozen people have said they’re running in the February election.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba