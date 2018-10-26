Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Classic movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down

October 26, 2018 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The classic film-focused streaming service FilmStruck is shutting down after two years of operation. The service said Friday on its website that the last day of service will be November 29, and that it is no longer enrolling new subscribers.

The joint venture between Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies offered a rotating selection of classic and hard-to-find arthouse film fare. The site, launched in November of 2016, provided a niche alternative to Hulu and Netflix, both of which have been criticized for lacking older films in their catalogues.

The news was met with sadness among filmmaker and film fans online. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted that “FilmStruck was too good to last.”

FilmStruck was owned and operated by Turner, a subsidiary of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War