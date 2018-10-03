Community commits $90,000 for Little Richard’s boyhood home

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Little Richard’s hometown in Georgia has committed $90,000 to help open a community resource center at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s boyhood home.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved the funding Tuesday. The money will go to a local authority to operate the Pleasant Hill Resource Center out of the cottage where the “Tutti Frutti” singer was raised as Richard Wayne Penniman.

The Telegraph of Macon reports a cousin, Stanley Stewart, got Little Richard on the phone Tuesday. He said: “I hope that whatever they’re doing, I hope it works out good.”

The funding was part of a deal brokered by local officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation to expand Interstates 16 and 75 in Little Richard’s former neighborhood. His boyhood home was moved last year.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.