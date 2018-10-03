Listen Live Sports

Community commits $90,000 for Little Richard’s boyhood home

October 3, 2018 10:15 am
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Little Richard’s hometown in Georgia has committed $90,000 to help open a community resource center at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s boyhood home.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved the funding Tuesday. The money will go to a local authority to operate the Pleasant Hill Resource Center out of the cottage where the “Tutti Frutti” singer was raised as Richard Wayne Penniman.

The Telegraph of Macon reports a cousin, Stanley Stewart, got Little Richard on the phone Tuesday. He said: “I hope that whatever they’re doing, I hope it works out good.”

The funding was part of a deal brokered by local officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation to expand Interstates 16 and 75 in Little Richard’s former neighborhood. His boyhood home was moved last year.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

