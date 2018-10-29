Listen Live Sports

Cordillera Communications selling all 16 TV stations

October 29, 2018
 
Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications is selling all 16 of its television stations, including nine in Montana.

E.W. Scripps Co. has agreed to pay $521 million to buy 15 stations, giving it 51 stations in 36 markets. Quincy Media Inc. is buying KVOA in Tucson, Arizona.

The Montana stations being sold are: KTVQ in Billings, KPAX and KAJJ in Missoula, KXLF/KBZK in Butte-Bozeman, KRTV and KTGF in Great Falls along with KTVH and KXLH in Helena.

Scripps also is buying KOAA in Colorado Springs, Colorado; WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky; KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana; KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California along with KRIS and KAJA in Corpus Christi, Texas.

If federal regulators approve, the deals are expected to close early next year.

Cordillera is the broadcasting arm of Evening Post Industries.

