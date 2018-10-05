Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Denzel Washington to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

October 5, 2018 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is honoring Denzel Washington with a Life Achievement Award. The organization said Friday that Washington will receive the award at a Gala Tribute on June 6 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Washington’s Hollywood career has spanned over four decades where he has acted in, directed and produced films. With nine Academy Award nominations, Washington has won for his performances in “Glory” and “Training Day.” He’s also won a Tony Award for “Fences.”

The 63-year-old will be the 47th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining the ranks of Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Alfred Hitchcock. Last year’s AFI Life Achievement Award honoree was George Clooney.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor