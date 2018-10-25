Listen Live Sports

Dr. Seuss’ childhood home is getting a makeover

October 25, 2018 11:38 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The boyhood home of children’s author and illustrator Dr. Seuss is getting a $500,000 restoration as part of a plan to turn it into an innovation center for educators, students, writers and artists.

The project was announced Wednesday at the home on Fairfield Street in Springfield, Massachusetts where Theodor Seuss Geisel drew early versions of some of his beloved characters on his bedroom walls.

Karen Fisk, coordinator of the restoration project for the Springfield Museums, tells The Republican newspaper the Geisel Innovation Center “will honor the legacy of the man who believed in the intelligence of children.”

The hope is to also open the home for tours.

The home was privately owned until 2015 when the Springfield Museums bought it for $185,000.

Dr. Seuss died in 1991 in California.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

