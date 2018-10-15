Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ex-‘American Idol’ competitor accused of distributing heroin

October 15, 2018 3:58 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former contestant on “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” is accused of distributing heroin.

News outlets report 31-year-old Antonella Barba was arrested Thursday by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with distributing more than 100 grams of the drug. She’s set to appear in court Monday.

Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on “American Idol” in 2007 and competed on “Fear Factor” in 2012. She appeared this year on comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show for a segment featuring other Idol alums titled “Where Are They Now?”

She previously has been charged in New York with shoplifting. It’s unclear if Barba has a lawyer.

