Ex-deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in northern Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting a jail inmate.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Tuesday that 47-year-old Keith Washington of Stafford turned himself in Tuesday on charges including carnal knowledge of an inmate and sexual battery. He’s being held without bond.

The case has been under investigation for more than a year. Police say a former inmate at the Fairfax County jail contacted the sheriff’s office in August 2017 to say she had been sexually assaulted at the jail in either late 2016 or early 2017.

Washington resigned from the office in December. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

Police are investigating whether other inmates may have been assaulted.

