Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ex-deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Fairfax

October 16, 2018 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in northern Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting a jail inmate.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Tuesday that 47-year-old Keith Washington of Stafford turned himself in Tuesday on charges including carnal knowledge of an inmate and sexual battery. He’s being held without bond.

The case has been under investigation for more than a year. Police say a former inmate at the Fairfax County jail contacted the sheriff’s office in August 2017 to say she had been sexually assaulted at the jail in either late 2016 or early 2017.

Washington resigned from the office in December. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police are investigating whether other inmates may have been assaulted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1