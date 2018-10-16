Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ex-UK prime minister: Brexit issue ‘had to be gripped’

October 16, 2018 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says it was right for the United Kingdom to hold the referendum that resulted in his nation voting to leave the European Union.

Cameron, the UK’s prime minister from 2010 to 2016, spoke Monday night as part of Hamilton College’s program that brings prominent politicians and celebrities to the central New York liberal arts school.

The Observer-Dispatch of Utica reports that Cameron said the Brexit issue “had to be gripped.” He said the reasons Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the EU included a dislike of the political aspects of union membership and immigration issues.

Cameron gave his talk while negotiations aimed at keeping the UK in the EU continue in Luxembourg. Brexit is scheduled to happen on March 29.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1