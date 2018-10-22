Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ex-Virginia teacher pleads guilty in ‘celebgate’ case

October 22, 2018 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia teacher has pleaded guilty in the 2014 “celebgate” scandal in which hackers obtained nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people, including celebrities.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Christopher Brannan entered guilty pleas in federal court Monday to charges of aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Brannan is the fifth person charged in the scandal. He is a former special needs teacher at Lee-Davis High School.

Prosecutors have not released the names of the celebrities who were targeted, but actress Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that she was a victim of the hacking.

Advertisement

Brannan will be sentenced Jan. 25. Under a plea deal, prosecutors and Brannan’s lawyer have recommended a sentence of just under three years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born