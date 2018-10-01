Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Father of zombie films being honored on ‘Living Dead”s 50th

October 1, 2018 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is set to honor the father of modern American zombie films outside the theater where his “Night of the Living Dead” premiered 50 years ago.

The widow of filmmaker George Romero, Mayor Bill Peduto and others will gather at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Romero died last year.

His black-and-white “Night of the Living Dead” was shot in a quasi-documentary style and tells the story of a group of characters hiding in a farmhouse from flesh-eating zombies.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The film was inducted into the National Registry of Films in 1999.

A week of programs and movie screenings in tribute to Romero will be held later in the month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael