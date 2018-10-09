Listen Live Sports

Filmmaker Richard Linklater directs anti-Ted Cruz web ad

October 9, 2018 1:49 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Filmmaker Richard Linklater is the latest celebrity wading into the tight U.S. Senate race in Texas with a social media ad attacking Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The “Boyhood” and “Dazed and Confused” director made a 30-second spot for a political action committee backed by Cruz opponents. It doesn’t mention Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who has campaigned on rejecting outside groups’ money but can’t control their actions.

The ad revives a character from Linklater’s 2011 film “Bernie,” who mocks Cruz for embracing President Donald Trump after the billionaire insulted his family during the 2016 presidential campaign.

During a debate in September, Cruz said he put aside personal feelings after the election to do his job.

Country music legend Willie Nelson held a concert for O’Rourke last month in Austin.

