Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Florida county jokingly ‘warns’ forecaster to stay away

October 9, 2018 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is jokingly warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: “Everyone knows what’s in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol.”

The “warning” provides special conditions for “non-business related visits only,” preferably during the winter.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education